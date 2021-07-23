Simone Biles gets her own emoji ahead of Olympics

Simone Biles is one of the most popular athletes in US Olympic history, and the gymnast now has her own emoji to show for it.

Twitter unveiled an emoji this week that was designed specifically for Biles. The emoji is a cartoon image of a goat (a reference to Biles being the greatest of all time) wearing a red leotard with a gold medal around its neck. As you can see below, the emoji automatically populates anytime someone uses #Simone or #SimoneBiles.

Biles, 24, is the most decorated American gymnast by a wide margin. She has 30 total medals in competition, including her four gold medals and one bronze medal from the Rio Olympics in 2016. In addition to being the first Olympian to get her own emoji, she is also the first female athlete to have one.

While she contemplated bowing out of the Tokyo Olympics at one point, fans are clearly glad Biles chose to compete.