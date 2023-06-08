Inter Miami could sign Lionel Messi’s Argentina co-star too?

Lionel Messi might not be the only reigning World Cup champion playing in Miami next season.

Leading soccer reporter Fabrizio Romano wrote this week that Inter Miami are considering signing veteran winger Angel Di Maria as a free agent. The news comes after the club already agreed to an earth-shaking deal with the superstar forward Messi earlier this week.

Messi and Di Maria, who are both 35 years old, are longtime co-stars on the Argentina national team. With Messi usually on the right wing and Di Maria on the left, the two have competed in four different World Cups together (including winning it all for Argentina at the 2022 World Cup).

Additionally, Messi and Di Maria have already had a brief run together as teammates at the club level. They both played for French club Paris Saint-Germain during the 2021-22 season (though Di Maria later left and spent last season with Italian powerhouse Juventus).

Inter Miami, an MLS club owned by the retired English soccer icon David Beckham, formally put the world on notice with their blockbuster signing of Messi, who is widely seen as the greatest footballer of all-time. Now a Messi favorite in Di Maria (whom he historically loves setting up for goals) could be joining the party down in South Beach as well.