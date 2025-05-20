Novak Djokovic adds new coach to his team

Novak Djokovic has added a new coach to his team for some upcoming big events.

Djokovic told reporters on Tuesday that Dusan Vemic will coach him at the Geneva Open this week, as well as the French Open the following week. Vemic is a longtime friend of Djokovic and has previously served as his partner in doubles.

Konferencija za medije:



"Na Košutnjaku je bilo lepo. Uvek je lepo biti među svojim ljudima, svojim narodom, to mi daje dodatnu motivaciju za dalje."



"Trenutno nisam u potrazi za trenerom, Dušan Vemić će biti u Ženevi i na Roland Garosu deo mog tima!"

Djokovic had been working with Andy Murray as his coach on a trail basis. He did not achieve the results he had wanted under Murray, and has decided to make a change. With Vemic, Djokovic will be working with someone who is familiar to him. Vemic has served on Djokovic’s team in the past.

“He brings a lot of calmness for sure. He’s quite a calm guy. But he’s also somebody that understands the game very well,” Djokovic said of Vemic in 2017.

“I’ve known him since I was five, six, seven years old. We grew up in the same tennis club. He was at the time the best player we had in the country. He was always treating me very friendly, always kind, helpful, always available for any advices.

“I think that relationship that we established at that time kind of carried on all the way to this moment. We feel very close. We are more than friends. We feel like we are family.”

Djokovic turns 38 on Thursday but is still hoping to add to his career majors total, which stands at a record 24. He reached the semifinals of the Australian Open this year but struggled with a hamstring injury. The clay court season has also proven to be a challenge for Nole this year.