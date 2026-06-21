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Serena Williams makes decision on playing in Wimbledon

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Serena Williams hits the ball
May 31, 2021; Paris, France; Serena Williams (USA) in action during her match against Irina-Camelia Begu (ROU) on day two at Roland Garros Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

Weeks after downplaying the possibility of taking part in future tournaments as a singles player, Serena Williams is doing just that.

Williams will play at Wimbledon as a singles player, the tournament announced Sunday. She will receive a wild card entry in order to participate.

Williams had initially made her comeback earlier this month at Queen’s Club as a doubles player, but that ended after just one match when her partner suffered an injury. She also played doubles in Berlin, and she and sister Venus already had a wild card to take part in Wimbledon together, but Williams had not offered many clues about whether she would play in singles.

Williams won seven Wimbledon titles during her career. Expectations will not be quite as high for the 44-year-old here, as this will represent her first competitive singles match since the 2022 US Open. At that point, she said a comeback was unlikely, but not impossible.

The draw for Wimbledon is set for June 26. The tournament itself is scheduled to begin three days later.

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