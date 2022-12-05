Tennis coaching legend Nick Bollettieri dies – dead at 91

Tennis coaching legend Nick Bollettieri has died at the age of 91.

Bollettieri’s death was announced by IMG Academy, which purchased the Nick Bollettieri Tennis Academy in 1987. Bollettieri’s academy was the first of its kind in the U.S. It served as a boarding school for prospects who were serious about developing their tennis skills. Some of Bollettieri’s most famous students include Andre Agassi, Jim Courier and Monica Seles, all who became ranked No. 1 in the world.

In all Bollettieri coached/developed 10 players who became ranked No. 1 in the world. A demanding coach, Bollettieri was inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame in 2014.

Bollettieri’s daughter Angelique Anne shared two weeks ago that her father was living his last days. Always a fighter, Bollettieri lived two weeks past his daughter’s announcement.

Bollettieri received tributes from many of his former students.

Our dear friend, Nick Bollettieri, graduated from us last night. He gave so many a chance to live their dream. He showed us all how life can be lived to the fullest… Thank you, Nick 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/PhO36oPWpI — Andre Agassi (@AndreAgassi) December 5, 2022