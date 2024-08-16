WWE legend Afa Anoa’i has died – dead at age 81

Former wrestling legend Afa Anoa’i died on Friday at the age of 81, his family announced.

Anoa’i went by “Afa” in the ring and was best known for teaming with his brother Sika on the WWF tag team The Wild Samoans. His son Samu, who also helped “The Wild Samoans” and later was part of the tag team “The Headshrinkers,” posted a note on Facebook regarding his father’s death.

“It is with deepest regret that we announce the passing of my father Afa Anoai Sr. It was a peaceful transition and he was surrounded by loved ones. Please respect our privacy as we morn our father,” Samu wrote.

Afa put together quite the legacy in the wrestling world. He and Sika opened The Wild Samoan Training Facility where they trained wrestlers, including Batista.

Afa’s death comes two months after Sika died at age 79.

Some tributes came in following Afa’s death.

Sad to hear about the passing of Afa Anoa'i of Wild Samoans fame. As a small kid I feared the Samoans and as a tween I popped for Afa's return with the Headshrinkers in the 1990s. One of the greats and a true legend. My condolences to the Anoa'i family and bloodline. #RIPAfa pic.twitter.com/nNvQ4Q9au4 — The Wrestling Memory Grenade 🎙 (@RasslinGrenade) August 16, 2024

RIP Afa Anoa’i The Wild Samoans win their 3rd & final WWF Tag Team Title from The Strongbows – March 1983 This match is my earliest memory of seeing wrestling on TV as a 7 yr old kid. The wild look of Afa & Sika is what drew me in to a life of wrestling fandom. pic.twitter.com/qbgRWHQ6T9 — Rasslin' Rabbithole (@_clipperdave_) August 16, 2024