WWE legend Afa Anoa’i has died – dead at age 81

August 16, 2024
by Larry Brown
The Wild Samoans

Professional wrestlers Afa and Sika, known as the tag team “The Wild Samoans”, circa December 1983. Source: Wrestling’s Main Event

Former wrestling legend Afa Anoa’i died on Friday at the age of 81, his family announced.

Anoa’i went by “Afa” in the ring and was best known for teaming with his brother Sika on the WWF tag team The Wild Samoans. His son Samu, who also helped “The Wild Samoans” and later was part of the tag team “The Headshrinkers,” posted a note on Facebook regarding his father’s death.

“It is with deepest regret that we announce the passing of my father Afa Anoai Sr. It was a peaceful transition and he was surrounded by loved ones. Please respect our privacy as we morn our father,” Samu wrote.

Afa put together quite the legacy in the wrestling world. He and Sika opened The Wild Samoan Training Facility where they trained wrestlers, including Batista.

Afa’s death comes two months after Sika died at age 79.

Some tributes came in following Afa’s death.

