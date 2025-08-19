WWE star Naomi relinquishes title after announcing she is pregnant

WWE star Naomi has announced she is stepping down as the Women’s World Champion, and she has an exciting reason for doing so.

Naomi, whose real name is Trinity LaShawn Fatu, is pregnant. She announced during the latest installment of “Monday Night Raw” on Netflix that she and her husband, fellow WWE wrestler Jimmy Uso, are expecting their first child together.

Fans had speculated that Naomi was pregnant after she was not medically cleared for her match against Iyo Sky last week.

“We need ya’ll to proceed with caution because there is a baby on board,” Uso said on Monday night.

Naomi said she is seven weeks pregnant. She immediately went back into character and laid her championship belt in the middle of the ring. Naomi warned the next champion that she will be “coming back to pick up where I left off.”

“Whoever has that title when I do, I strongly advise you to proceed with caution,” Naomi said.

Naomi won the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship with Sasha Banks in 2022. The two were suspended from WWE indefinitely a month later and walked away from the organization over a creative dispute. Naomi returned to the WWE in 2024 and won the WWE Women’s World Championship at WWE Evolution 2 last month.