Bryce Harper’s horrible helmet toss gets meme treatment

Bryce Harper and Hunter Strickland got into an all-out brawl in the eighth inning of Monday’s game between the Nationals and Giants, and it all began with a hit-by-pitch and one of the worst helmet throws you will ever see.

Harper, who has a long history with Strickland, immediately charged the mount upon being drilled in the right leg. He tried to throw his helmet at Strickland, but let’s just say he missed juuuust a bit outside.

We found the one thing in baseball Bryce Harper isn't good at: the helmet throw. pic.twitter.com/X0JUK0n1zW — Danny Parkins (@DannyParkins) May 29, 2017

The toss was immediately compared to some of the worst ceremonial first pitches in baseball history:

Bryce Harper threw that helmet like pic.twitter.com/KzOP39PMx1 — Jugal Patel (@Jugalpatel) May 29, 2017

That Bryce Harper helmet throw pic.twitter.com/U29WNHAIDV — Tylar Pomroy (@tylarpomroy) May 29, 2017

Bryce Harper's helmet throw pic.twitter.com/00tqUDhik4 — M to the O to the (@missnighthawk) May 29, 2017

And of course the memes — including the “crying Jordan face” — were hilarious:

Bryce Harper's helmet throw gets the treatment pic.twitter.com/vp0wYQWv4b — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) May 29, 2017

Bryce Harper can work on his helmet throw during his suspension pic.twitter.com/mA6TEvfGjK — Jared Welsh (@JWelshMSI) May 29, 2017

@ Bryce Harper's helmet throw pic.twitter.com/Mf7T6FLz8v — Dalton McCarthy (@DaltonMcCarthy) May 29, 2017

Bryce Harper helmet throw pic.twitter.com/aSNM6CiskQ — Jacob Thompson (@JacobThompsonnn) May 29, 2017

That was about as good of a baseball fight as you’ll see and as bad of a helmet toss as you’ll see all in a span of 30 seconds. Harper and Strickland genuinely dislike each other, and it all dates back to Harper showing the pitcher up on a home run (video here) back in the 2014 playoffs.