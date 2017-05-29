Ad Unit
Monday, May 29, 2017

Bryce Harper’s horrible helmet toss gets meme treatment

May 29, 2017
by Steve DelVecchio

Bryce Harper and Hunter Strickland got into an all-out brawl in the eighth inning of Monday’s game between the Nationals and Giants, and it all began with a hit-by-pitch and one of the worst helmet throws you will ever see.

Harper, who has a long history with Strickland, immediately charged the mount upon being drilled in the right leg. He tried to throw his helmet at Strickland, but let’s just say he missed juuuust a bit outside.

The toss was immediately compared to some of the worst ceremonial first pitches in baseball history:

And of course the memes — including the “crying Jordan face” — were hilarious:

That was about as good of a baseball fight as you’ll see and as bad of a helmet toss as you’ll see all in a span of 30 seconds. Harper and Strickland genuinely dislike each other, and it all dates back to Harper showing the pitcher up on a home run (video here) back in the 2014 playoffs.


