David Ross to play for Harlem Globetrotters

After retiring from baseball, David Ross will be playing a different sport soon.

Ross’ Major League Baseball career spanned 15 seasons and ended about the best way possible, with a World Series victory. With that chapter of his life closed, Ross is now be turning his attention to basketball.

On Wednesday, the 39-year-old posted a photo of himself wearing a Harlem Globetrotters jersey on Twitter. Along with the photo, Ross announced he will be playing with the team on March 1 in Tallahassee.

Coming out of retirement for the night! March 1 in Tallahassee. Come check out my new team @Globies pic.twitter.com/1bkf0zslWe — David Ross (@D_Ross3) February 22, 2017

That’s a decent looking follow-through Ross has.

Ross went to high school in Tallahassee so it will be a homecoming of sorts for him. Hopefully, he puts on a good show for those on hand to see the game.