Lance Stephenson, Isaiah Thomas trade shots on Instagram over Paul George

It’s the NBA offseason that just keeps on giving.

In an post to his Instagram account on Wednesday, Indiana Pacers guard Lance Stephenson called on Paul George to stay with the team.

I'm not letting u leave bro @ygtrece stay home bro. We did big things let's continue A post shared by Lance Stephenson (@stephensonlance) on Jun 28, 2017 at 2:58pm PDT

Of course, who else popped into Stephenson’s comments section but Boston Celtics point guard Isaiah Thomas. The two-time All-Star poked fun at the post and prompted Stephenson to fire right back.

OMG THIS TEA BETWEEN Isaiah Thomas and Lance Stephenson is reallll pic.twitter.com/KsBR9GWqcG — Chrish (@mistachrish) June 28, 2017

Thomas has certainly been one for creating drama on Instagram lately, and the Celtics are indeed one of the many teams in hot pursuit of George. In truth, nothing that happens on social media is likely to at all affect George’s NBA future, but this is some Grade-A beef to entertain us nevertheless.