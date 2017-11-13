Report: Donald Trump spoke to Chinese president about UCLA basketball players

The UCLA shoplifting case has reportedly reached the highest levels of both the American and Chinese governments.

According to David Nakamura of the Washington Post, President Donald Trump spoke to his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, about resolving the shoplifting case involving UCLA players LiAngelo Ball, Cody Riley, and Jalen Hill.

Trump raised the issue on his trip to Beijing and was told by Xi that the matter was being looked into and the players would be treated fairly. In addition to this, Trump’s Chief of Staff John Kelly has been in contact with the families of the players as well as Chinese authorities to try to bring the situation to a conclusion.

It had already sounded like the players were going to avoid the harshest possible punishment, but it’s quite something that this story has gone to the top of the chain of both governments. We’ll see when we get a resolution.