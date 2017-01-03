Roy Williams apologizes to heated Brad Brownell (Video)

A heated Brad Brownell confronted Roy Williams after North Carolina beat Clemson 89-86 in overtime of their game on Tuesday.

Williams went over to meet Brownell after the game, and the Clemson coach was clearly angry and started pointed his finger at Williams.

Williams seemed somewhat taken aback by the confrontation and could be seen apologizing to Brownell. Some speculated that Brownell was upset about a layup with under 10 seconds left that made it 89-83 Tar Heels when UNC could have run out the clock instead. However, there’s another reason that’s been given for the issue:

I’m told Kennedy Meeks was yelling at Clemson’s bench and that’s why Brownell was giving Roy the business. Roy apologized, apparently. — Larry Williams (@LarryWilliamsTI) January 4, 2017

Told by multiple sources that Brad Brownell was upset about something Kennedy Meeks was saying to Clemson bench at end of game. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanESPN) January 4, 2017

North Carolina improves to 13-3 with the win, while Clemson is 11-3 after the defeat.