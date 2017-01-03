Ad Unit
Tuesday, January 3, 2017

Roy Williams apologizes to heated Brad Brownell (Video)

January 3, 2017
by Larry Brown

Roy Williams Brad Brownell

A heated Brad Brownell confronted Roy Williams after North Carolina beat Clemson 89-86 in overtime of their game on Tuesday.

Williams went over to meet Brownell after the game, and the Clemson coach was clearly angry and started pointed his finger at Williams.

Williams seemed somewhat taken aback by the confrontation and could be seen apologizing to Brownell. Some speculated that Brownell was upset about a layup with under 10 seconds left that made it 89-83 Tar Heels when UNC could have run out the clock instead. However, there’s another reason that’s been given for the issue:

North Carolina improves to 13-3 with the win, while Clemson is 11-3 after the defeat.


