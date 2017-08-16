Chick-fil-A will be in new Falcons stadium, still closed on Sundays

Seven of the Atlanta Falcons’ eight home games at their new stadium this season will be held on Sunday, which means one very important thing for fans at the Mercedes-Benz Dome — there will be only one opportunity to eat Chick-fil-A during the regular season.

As ESPN’s Darren Rovell notes, there is a Chick-fil-A restaurant inside the NFL’s newest venue. Of course, all Chick-fil-A locations are closed on Sundays. The one inside the Mercedes-Benz Dome will be no exception.

Zaxby's now the official chicken of the Falcons. That doesn't mean Chick Fil-A isn't in the new stadium. It is closed on Sundays, however. pic.twitter.com/TfCIa3rz5T — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) August 16, 2017

Falcons fans have only one chance to get their Chick-fil-A fix during the regular season, and that will be during a Thursday night game on Dec. 7. However, the team’s two preseason home games are on Saturday, Aug. 26 and Thursday, Aug. 31. If you’re planning to go to a Falcons game that doesn’t fall on one of those three dates, you had better start thinking about food options other than Chick-fil-A.

We know at least one NBA player who would be drooling outside the Chick-fil-A stand on Sundays. Don’t be surprised if that ends up happening with a handful of Falcons fans.