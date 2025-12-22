Larry Brown Sports

Ex-Chiefs QB jokes about making a comeback

Matt Cassel with the Kansas City Chiefs
August 18, 2012; St. Louis, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Matt Cassel (7) looks on in the first half against the St. Louis Rams at the Edward Jones Dome. The Rams won 31-17. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

The Kansas City Chiefs’ quarterback situation is so bad that a 43-year-old who has not played in seven years is joking about making a comeback.

Matt Cassel, who started 47 career games with the Chiefs, joked on social media Sunday that he was ready to make a comeback. He made the joke after Patrick Mahomes and Gardner Minshew went down with season-ending injuries in consecutive weeks.

“Seeing a lot (of) people mentioning me going to the Chiefs,” Cassel wrote. “Arm’s loose. Phone line’s open.”

Cassel presumably will not be getting a call and he knows it. The 43-year-old last played in an NFL game in 2018, and the Chiefs are not that desperate for an experienced quarterback since they have already been eliminated from playoff contention.

Perhaps Cassel wants to have a better experience with the modern-day Chiefs than what he dealt with when he played there. Either that, or Philip Rivers’ comeback really has inspired a lot of other ex-quarterbacks to test what they are capable of.

