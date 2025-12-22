Ex-Chiefs QB jokes about making a comeback

The Kansas City Chiefs’ quarterback situation is so bad that a 43-year-old who has not played in seven years is joking about making a comeback.

Matt Cassel, who started 47 career games with the Chiefs, joked on social media Sunday that he was ready to make a comeback. He made the joke after Patrick Mahomes and Gardner Minshew went down with season-ending injuries in consecutive weeks.

“Seeing a lot (of) people mentioning me going to the Chiefs,” Cassel wrote. “Arm’s loose. Phone line’s open.”

Seeing a lot people mentioning me going to the Chiefs. Arm’s loose. Phone line’s open. — Matt Cassel (@M_Cassel16) December 22, 2025

Cassel presumably will not be getting a call and he knows it. The 43-year-old last played in an NFL game in 2018, and the Chiefs are not that desperate for an experienced quarterback since they have already been eliminated from playoff contention.

Perhaps Cassel wants to have a better experience with the modern-day Chiefs than what he dealt with when he played there. Either that, or Philip Rivers’ comeback really has inspired a lot of other ex-quarterbacks to test what they are capable of.