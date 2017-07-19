Ad Unit
Wednesday, July 19, 2017

Chris Long: Colin Kaepernick is one of the 32 best QBs in NFL

July 19, 2017
by Steve DelVecchio

Colin Kaepernick

Colin Kaepernick has been unable to land even a backup quarterback job this offseason, and one veteran defensive lineman who has played against him a number of times is shocked by that.

Chris Long, who shared a division with Kaepernick’s San Francisco 49ers when he was with the St. Louis Rams, was critical of Michael Vick on Tuesday after the former NFL quarterback said Kaepernick would have a better chance of signing with a team if he changed his hairstyle.

Vick has been ripped by numerous people for his comments about Kaepernick’s hair. What separates Long’s defense from many others is his opinion of Kaepernick as a player. Apparently Long feels Kaepernick should be a starter in the NFL.

There’s no question Kaepernick’s controversial political stances have played a role in him not being able to find work, but teams would be willing to overlook that if they viewed him as an NFL starter — despite the puzzling reason one team had for not bringing him on board. If more NFL executives felt like Long, Kaepernick wouldn’t be a free agent.


Comments

