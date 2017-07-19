Chris Long: Colin Kaepernick is one of the 32 best QBs in NFL

Colin Kaepernick has been unable to land even a backup quarterback job this offseason, and one veteran defensive lineman who has played against him a number of times is shocked by that.

Chris Long, who shared a division with Kaepernick’s San Francisco 49ers when he was with the St. Louis Rams, was critical of Michael Vick on Tuesday after the former NFL quarterback said Kaepernick would have a better chance of signing with a team if he changed his hairstyle.

Vick thing is confusing bc he says that CK is unemployed bc of performance, but a haircut will help. What am I missing there? — Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) July 19, 2017

I had a dirty mullet last year + worked for that company you love. You know, the 1 w the 5 rings on your background that you'll never touch. https://t.co/RrwfzmNEux — Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) July 19, 2017

Irony is that MV actually says he thinks Kaep's social action is a good thing. That's what makes the call for an image revamp strange. — Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) July 19, 2017

Vick has been ripped by numerous people for his comments about Kaepernick’s hair. What separates Long’s defense from many others is his opinion of Kaepernick as a player. Apparently Long feels Kaepernick should be a starter in the NFL.

I'm not a leftist, moron. I'm trying to make sense of why 1 of the best 32 QBs on doesn't have a job + we're talking about his haircut? https://t.co/k3j6CCbJ13 — Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) July 19, 2017

There’s no question Kaepernick’s controversial political stances have played a role in him not being able to find work, but teams would be willing to overlook that if they viewed him as an NFL starter — despite the puzzling reason one team had for not bringing him on board. If more NFL executives felt like Long, Kaepernick wouldn’t be a free agent.