Former Eagles president: We did not ask fans for opinion on signing Michael Vick

The Baltimore Ravens are mulling over the possibility of signing Colin Kaepernick in a backup role, but team owner Steve Bisciotti openly admits the decision is about more than just football.

On Sunday, Bisciotti confirmed that the Ravens have been in contact with Kaepernick. He also said the team is trying to gauge what fan reaction would be and asked for prayers while everyone tries to figure out the next step.

Bisciotti on Kap reax: "We’re sensitive to it, we’re monitoring it, and we’re trying to figure out what’s the right tact. So pray for us.” — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiecsun) July 30, 2017

Even if team owners are concerned about how fans would react to Kaepernick being signed, it’s a bad look to say so publicly. Kaepernick isn’t guilty of domestic violence or any other crime. He simply has controversial political views and created an uproar last year when he protested the national anthem.

Heck, Michael Vick spent time in prison after he was convicted on dogfighting charges, and the Philadelphia Eagles gave him a shot. Did they poll the fans first? According to former team president Joe Banner, they did not.

Interesting point/question. On one hand, hard to blame owner for listening to paying customers. On other hand, Eagles do this with Vick? https://t.co/q84dDD3URT — Ross Tucker (@RossTuckerNFL) July 31, 2017

Bisciotti is not the only NFL owner who is worried about fans reacting negatively if his team signed Kaepernick — just read what one New York Giants co-owner said about the situation. NFL coaches and executives have tried to argue that Kaepernick remains a free agent because he’s not a good enough player. Bisciotti’s comments remove all doubt that there is more to it than that.