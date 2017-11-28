Former Giants players not happy about Eli Manning benching

The New York Giants’ decision to bench Eli Manning did not sit well with many of the team’s fans, much less its former players.

Numerous former Giants logged onto Twitter to make their feelings known about the move, and let’s just say they were not happy.

Here’s Shaun O’Hara, who was a center with the Giants from 2004-2010:

The ambrosia of emotions right now!! Didn't think the @Giants season could get any worse now THIS!! — Shaun O'Hara (@ShaunOHara60) November 28, 2017

Former Giants DE Osi Umenyiora:

Eli deserves much better than that. Much better. Class person, class player. That’s absurd — Osi Umenyiora (@OsiUmenyiora) November 28, 2017

Former Giants WR Plaxico Burress:

Damn! Bench Eli? Man showed up every week for 14 years. — Plaxico Burress (@plaxicoburress) November 28, 2017

Former Giants QB Phil Simms:

– #EliManning can stand tall and proud and will for the rest of his life for all he has been to @Giants —Fans will never forget him #GiantsPride — Phil Simms (@PhilSimmsQB) November 28, 2017

David Carr, who briefly served as Eli’s backup QB:

They’ve lost their collective minds. https://t.co/4ZhSRhe4KG — David Carr (@DCarr8) November 28, 2017

And former Giants running back Brandon Jacobs said (with profanity edited), “Eli Manning you’re always gonna be my QB. 2X Super Bowl MVP you can’t make that s— up bro.”

The Giants had to know the backlash would be severe when they benched a two-time Super Bowl winner. They must have been prepared for it and ready to accept it. It sounds like his family was ready for it.