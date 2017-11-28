pixel 1
Tuesday, November 28, 2017

Former Giants players not happy about Eli Manning benching

November 28, 2017
by Larry Brown

The New York Giants’ decision to bench Eli Manning did not sit well with many of the team’s fans, much less its former players.

Numerous former Giants logged onto Twitter to make their feelings known about the move, and let’s just say they were not happy.

Here’s Shaun O’Hara, who was a center with the Giants from 2004-2010:

Former Giants DE Osi Umenyiora:

Former Giants WR Plaxico Burress:

Former Giants QB Phil Simms:

David Carr, who briefly served as Eli’s backup QB:

And former Giants running back Brandon Jacobs said (with profanity edited), “Eli Manning you’re always gonna be my QB. 2X Super Bowl MVP you can’t make that s— up bro.”

The Giants had to know the backlash would be severe when they benched a two-time Super Bowl winner. They must have been prepared for it and ready to accept it. It sounds like his family was ready for it.

