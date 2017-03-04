Ad Unit
Saturday, March 4, 2017

Jerry Jones expects that Tony Romo would not join rival team

March 4, 2017
by Grey Papke

Jerry Jones is willing to do right by Tony Romo, and he anticipates that the feeling will be mutual.

Jones continued to discuss Romo’s future at the NFL Combine, and the Dallas Cowboys owner trusts that Romo won’t join a rival team if he’s released by Dallas.

These quotes would seem to indicate that a trade that would put Romo on a division rival is a non-starter. Romo will probably be traded or released, and since one of the frontrunners is in the AFC, it won’t be a problem for Jones.


Follow Larry Brown Sports on Twitter | Like us on Facebook for latest news

Comments

comments powered by Disqus