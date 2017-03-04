Jerry Jones expects that Tony Romo would not join rival team

Jerry Jones is willing to do right by Tony Romo, and he anticipates that the feeling will be mutual.

Jones continued to discuss Romo’s future at the NFL Combine, and the Dallas Cowboys owner trusts that Romo won’t join a rival team if he’s released by Dallas.

Jerry confident Romo wont sign w/ rival: "It's implied we will work in the best way we can for the mutual interest of Tony and the Cowboys." — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) March 4, 2017

Jerry Jones on Tony Romo's future: "When you've got a situation like we got, we'll do the do-right rule. We have that kind of relationship." — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) March 4, 2017

These quotes would seem to indicate that a trade that would put Romo on a division rival is a non-starter. Romo will probably be traded or released, and since one of the frontrunners is in the AFC, it won’t be a problem for Jones.