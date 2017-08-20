Jets PR told Josh McCown ‘don’t talk’ to media after preseason game

The New York Jets still have not announced who their starting quarterback will be for Week 1, and they apparently don’t want to risk having Josh McCown shed any light on the subject.

McCown did not play in Saturday’s preseason game against the Detroit Lions, despite Jets coach Todd Bowles saying earlier in the week that the veteran quarterback “needs work” and would take some snaps.

“Thursday night, we just decided that he didn’t need it,” Bowles told reporters, via Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News. “We wanted to see the other two guys. Josh has played in a million preseason games. At the last minute, we decided to make that decision.”

How did McCown feel about not getting any reps? We wouldn’t know. According to Mehta, McCown told two reporters who approached him outside the locker room that a Jets media relations official told him “don’t talk.”

The quarterback situation in New York gets a lot of attention. We have heard mixed reports about how Christian Hackenberg is coming along, and Bryce Petty played pretty well on Saturday. He completed 15 of 24 passes for 160 yards and led two drives that resulted in field goals.

Perhaps the Jets don’t want McCown saying anything that would run contradictory to the recent comments Bowles made about the QB competition, but you’d think a 38-year-old veteran would be trusted to speak to the media.