Michael Crabtree accused of sucker-punching Chris Harris

Michael Crabtree has been accused of sucker-punching Chris Harris in the stomach prior to Crabtree’s fight with Aqib Talib.

Sunday’s game between the Broncos and Raiders had more than its share of story lines. Chief among them was the fight that took place between Crabtree and Talib, resulting in their ejections.

Prior to that incident, Broncos cornerback Chris Harris was allegedly the victim of a sucker punch to the stomach by Crabtree. In the lower left hand corner of the below video, you can see what appears to be the punch Harris received.

As NFL weighs possible discipline for Michael Crabtree, it is expected to consider what Broncos CB Chris Harris Jr. detailed on play before fight with Aqib Talib. Harris said Crabtree sucker punched him in stomach here (video via CBS broadcast). pic.twitter.com/w3GtfNvkqD — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) November 27, 2017

It’s likely this was missed by many who watched the game live. However, as Michael Gehlken mentions, the NFL is expected to take into account this footage when determining what type of punishment Crabtree will receive for his actions on Sunday.