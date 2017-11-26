Michael Crabtree, Aqib Talib ejected for throwing punches during brawl

Michael Crabtree and Aqib Talib were ejected for throwing punches at one another during a brawl between the Oakland Raiders and Denver Broncos in the first quarter of Sunday’s game. Gabe Jackson was also ejected for pushing an official.

The brawl was started by Crabtree, who blocked Talib all the way off the field and didn’t let up. He kept blocking Talib even on the sidelines, which led to other players getting physical on the sideline.

Broncos and Raiders fight inspired by Aqib Talib and Michael Crabtree pic.twitter.com/I0rcqi5pIm — Nick Bromberg (@NickBromberg) November 26, 2017

While the other players were brawling, Crabtree and Talib exchanged some punches. They each ended up ejected.

The issues between Crabtree and Talib dates back to last season. You may recall that Talib pulled off a chain from around Crabtree’s neck during a game.