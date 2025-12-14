Larry Brown Sports

Texans score touchdown on bizarre botched snap

Texans botched snap touchdown

The Houston Texans seemingly turned disaster into a great play on Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals.

The Texans seemingly botched a goal line snap during the first quarter of their game at NRG Stadium in Houston, Tex., but made sure it did not matter. With the ball at the 1-yard line, the snap went right through CJ Stroud’s hands, which could have spelled disaster.

Instead, running back Woody Marks was aware enough to catch the low snap and charge into the end zone for an unlikely touchdown.

We have seen teams stage these sorts of plays before to confuse defenses, but this did not look planned. The snap to Marks was way too low to be intentional, so this probably goes down as an incredibly heads-up play by the running back.

This was emblematic of how the first quarter went for both teams. Arizona could not do anything right, and the Texans had a 17-0 lead at the end of the quarter.

Marks, a rookie, had two rushing touchdowns and three receiving touchdowns coming into Sunday’s game. This certainly has to go down as his most unique, though.

