Mike McCarthy confirms Aaron Rodgers expected to start Sunday

The Green Bay Packers are getting Aaron Rodgers ready to go.

Coach Mike McCarthy confirmed Wednesday that Rodgers is practicing as usual in preparation to start Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers.

Rodgers had been sidelined for two months with a broken collarbone, but confirmed Tuesday that he was medically cleared to play. The Packers are subsequently wasting no time getting him ready to go. At 7-6, they are still in the playoff race, though they’d more or less need to win out and have a number of other results go their way to make up ground in a loaded NFC. Still, Rodgers returning will make them feel like they have a chance to pull that off.