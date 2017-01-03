Mike Zimmer: Sam Bradford has ‘earned the right’ to start

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Bradford has locked down the all-important endorsement of head coach Mike Zimmer.

Speaking with reporters on Tuesday, Zimmer gave Bradford a ringing vote of confidence as the team’s starting signal caller.

“I think Sam has played great,” Zimmer said, per Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press. “I think he’s earned the right to be the starting QB.”

Bradford was acquired by the Vikings in September after Teddy Bridgewater’s catastrophic knee injury. He started the final 15 games of the season for them, completing an NFL-best 71.6 percent of his passes (395-of-552) for 3,877 yards and 20 touchdowns with just five interceptions.

Though the Vikings failed to make the playoffs this year (with Bradford sometimes critical of their offensive gameplan), it sounds like he’ll be their guy under center in 2017, regardless of Bridgewater’s health.