Ndamukong Suh grabs Ryan Mallett by throat

Two Miami Dolphins appeared to commit two dirty plays on the same sequence against the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday night, including a throat grab by Ndamukong Suh.

Suh jumped the snap on a third-and-1 play in the fourth quarter against the Baltimore Ravens. He got physical with Baltimore Ravens quarterback Ryan Mallett after jumping the snap, leading Mallett to say something to Suh. Suh responded by grabbing the quarterback by the throat.

If you told me to draw a picture of how a fight between Ndamukong Suh and Ryan Mallett would go I would have drawn this picture. pic.twitter.com/3QoTlxM3QK — Kyle Madson (@KyleAMadson) October 27, 2017

Then as the teams were gathered following the dead play, Ravens offensive lineman Austin Howard complained that he had been poked in the eye by Miami’s Williams Hayes.

He straight up jabbed him in the eye! Look top right pic.twitter.com/AR1q3HLscX — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) October 27, 2017

Suh and Hayes were both called for personal fouls. The Ravens ended up recovering a fumble in the end zone for a touchdown on the possession.

Both Suh and Hayes could be facing additional discipline from the league.