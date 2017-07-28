Panthers roast Colin Cowherd for Cam Newton comments

The Panthers defended Cam Newton via social media after Colin Cowherd made less than flattering remarks about their quarterback’s style of play.

During his radio show on Friday, Cowherd discussed his thoughts on quarterbacks who are proficient at running with the football. Among his comments were that style works more in high school and college than it does in the NFL and that it is an “easy, lazy way to play quarterback.” You can hear his thoughts below.

"Running is the easier, lazier way to play QB." — @ColinCowherd criticizes Cam Newton's playing style pic.twitter.com/sitDwerFzq — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) July 28, 2017

The Panthers, via their Twitter account, came to Newton’s defense and roasted Cowherd by making reference of his tendency to provide “hot takes.”

"Hot takes are the easier, lazier way to cover sports" https://t.co/9T10vsdcIO — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) July 29, 2017

I think this round goes to the Panthers.