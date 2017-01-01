Report: Rams expected to ask for permission to talk with Sean Payton

The Los Angeles Rams are expected to ask for permission to talk with Sean Payton, according to a report.

NOLA.com’s Larry Holder says Payton met with Saints GM Mickey Loomis after the Saints lost to the Falcons Sunday to end their season to talk about the head coach’s future.

Holder reports that the Rams are expected to ask for permission this week to talk with Payton. He reports that the Saints would also be open to trading Payton.

The speculation about Payton’s time in New Orleans coming to an end began last season. Payton ended up agreeing to a contract extension with the team, but it sounds like the two sides are now ready to move on.

Reports throughout December have said that the Saints were open to moving on from Payton. Then after the Rams fired Jeff Fisher, reports have tied Payton to the Los Angeles job.

Payton just completed his third consecutive 7-9 season with the Saints. The Rams went 4-12 and finished with the league’s worst offense.