Ravens owner teases Joe Flacco over injury

Baltimore Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti doesn’t appear to be all that concerned about starting quarterback Joe Flacco’s injury.

In an appearance Tuesday on SiriusXM NFL Radio, Bisciotti poked fun at the back issue that has forced Flacco to miss the entirety of training camp so far.

“He looks about as sick as I do when I used to tell my mother I had a cold when I really had a spelling test that day,” joked Bisciotti, according to Jamison Hensley of ESPN.

Bisciotti did get heat for how he handled things in the wake of Flacco’s injury. But his lighthearted mood seems to suggest that the former Super Bowl MVP’s health is nothing much to worry about, so Flacco should be back soon enough.