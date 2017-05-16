Shayanna Jenkins addresses reports about Aaron Hernandez being gay

Shayanna Jenkins-Hernandez, the fiancee of the late Aaron Hernandez, says there is no truth to the rumors about Hernandez being gay.

Jenkins-Hernandez, who took Aaron’s last name after he was convicted of murdering Odin Lloyd, opened up in a lengthy interview with “Dr. Phil” that aired this week. When asked about reports that Hernandez wrote one of his three suicide notes to a fellow inmate named Kyle Kennedy, Jenkins-Hernandez said she has never heard of Kennedy.

“I don’t know who this Kyle Kennedy is. I’ve never heard of him, honestly. Aaron has never mentioned him,” she said, according to Jay Busbee of Yahoo Sports. “And Aaron liked to be in a single cell, from my knowledge.”

Hernandez’s defense team has said the alleged letter to Kennedy is “nonexistent.” There were reports that Hernandez and Kennedy had asked to be cell mates and that Hernandez gifted Kennedy a $50,000 watch. Jenkins-Hernandez referred to all of that as a “crock of bull.”

“I had no indication or any feeling that he was (gay),” Jenkins-Hernandez said. “He was very much a man to me. I don’t know where this came from. It’s embarrassing, in a sense. It’s hurtful, regardless if it’s true or not. It’s just not something that I saw. It’s not something that I believe. It’s just not him.”

The rumors linking Hernandez to Kennedy are more than just irresponsible speculation. Kennedy’s own attorneys have claimed Hernandez wrote a letter to their client, and they have requested that the note be turned over.

One lengthy report shed a lot more light on Hernandez’s sexual preference and life in prison, but the ex-New England Patriot’s fiancee insists there is no truth to any of it.