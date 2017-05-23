Teddy Bridgewater back on field for Vikings at OTAs

Teddy Bridgewater was back on the field during OTAs for the Minnesota Vikings, which is a great sign.

Bridgewater missed all of last season after severely tearing his ACL during a practice before the season. There has been a lot of concern about whether the quarterback would be ready to play in the upcoming season, so what happened on Tuesday was a step forward.

Here’s video shared by the Vikings of Bridgewater dropping back and throwing some passes:

Bridgewater can bee seen with a long brace on his left leg.

There are no guarantees that the 2014 first-round pick will be ready in time for the season, but having Bridgewater throwing passes at OTAs is uplifting. There is a chance the Vikings have the QB open up the season on the PUP list.