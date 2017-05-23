Ad Unit
Teddy Bridgewater back on field for Vikings at OTAs

May 23, 2017
by Larry Brown

Teddy Bridgewater

Teddy Bridgewater was back on the field during OTAs for the Minnesota Vikings, which is a great sign.

Bridgewater missed all of last season after severely tearing his ACL during a practice before the season. There has been a lot of concern about whether the quarterback would be ready to play in the upcoming season, so what happened on Tuesday was a step forward.

Here’s video shared by the Vikings of Bridgewater dropping back and throwing some passes:

Bridgewater can bee seen with a long brace on his left leg.

There are no guarantees that the 2014 first-round pick will be ready in time for the season, but having Bridgewater throwing passes at OTAs is uplifting. There is a chance the Vikings have the QB open up the season on the PUP list.


