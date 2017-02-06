Tom Brady having ‘too much fun’ to retire despite wishes of his wife

No, Tom Brady is not at all eyeing retirement, although his wife wishes he was.

Brady told SiriusXM NFL Radio that his wife Gisele told him three times that she’d like him to retire immediately after he led the Patriots to a Super Bowl win on Sunday. Brady, though, says he’s having “too much fun right now” to walk away, and would be bored if he quit knowing he could still play at a high level.

At 3:15 ET, Brady has an interview on @SiriusXMNFL and says he's "having too much fun right now" to retire. pic.twitter.com/ooApZXHAlF — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) February 6, 2017

Hey, Gisele may want him to retire, but she seems to know better than to think Brady actually would. Plus, she seemed to be having as much fun as anyone on Sunday night.