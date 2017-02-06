Ad Unit
Monday, February 6, 2017

Tom Brady having ‘too much fun’ to retire despite wishes of his wife

February 6, 2017
by Grey Papke

No, Tom Brady is not at all eyeing retirement, although his wife wishes he was.

Brady told SiriusXM NFL Radio that his wife Gisele told him three times that she’d like him to retire immediately after he led the Patriots to a Super Bowl win on Sunday. Brady, though, says he’s having “too much fun right now” to walk away, and would be bored if he quit knowing he could still play at a high level.

Hey, Gisele may want him to retire, but she seems to know better than to think Brady actually would. Plus, she seemed to be having as much fun as anyone on Sunday night.


