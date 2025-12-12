TJ Watt suffered collapsed lung while receiving treatment from Steelers

TJ Watt was confirmed to have suffered a collapsed lung on Friday, with the cause of the injury being a treatment at the team’s facility.

Watt’s brother JJ posted on X Friday that TJ Watt underwent surgery on Thursday to repair a partially collapsed lung he suffered a day earlier. Watt suffered the injury after receiving a dry needling treatment session at the team facility.

Yesterday TJ had successful surgery to stabilize and repair a partially collapsed lung suffered Wednesday after a dry needling treatment session at the facility.



Recovery timeline is still TBD, but all went well and he is being released from the hospital today.



He and his… — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) December 12, 2025

Dry needling treatment is used to address muscle pain and involves inserting needles to relieve pain and improve blood flow in knotted muscles. A collapsed lung is a possible side effect, but is described by the Cleveland Clinic as an “extremely rare” one.

Quarterback Tyrod Taylor infamously suffered a punctured lung when receiving a pain-killing injection from a team doctor while with the Los Angeles Chargers in 2020. The doctor, David S. Gazzaniga, remains employed by the Chargers, though Taylor filed a lawsuit against him two years after the incident.

In the short-term, the most relevant fact is that Watt’s status is unclear at best going forward, but he may miss time while the Steelers are in the midst of a playoff push. They currently sit at 7-6 and occupy first place in the AFC North.

Watt has 53 total tackles and 7 sacks in 13 games this season. The former NFL Defensive Player of the Year signed a three-year, $123 million extension with Pittsburgh this past offseason.