Texans owner pulled elaborate stunt after he got ignored by CJ Stroud

Houston Texans owner Cal McNair showed the world how far he’s willing to go to secure a high five from his starting quarterback.

Stroud accidentally left McNair hanging after the signal caller led the Texans to a resounding road win over the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. Stroud went 15/31 for 203 yards and a touchdown in the contest, outdueling Patrick Mahomes in the 20-10 contest.

The Ohio State alum was generous in handing out high-fives after the victory. But Stroud hilariously stopped his high five train short of McNair, who looked toward the broadcast camera like he was a character on “The Office.”

Oh no, CJ Stroud accidentally left Texans owner Cal McNair hanging 😂(@benjicooksey from IG) pic.twitter.com/oWvP2qiof2 — Michael Schwab (@michaelschwab13) December 9, 2025

McNair responded to his awkward moment’s virality in the best way possible. The Texans owner filmed an elaborate video depicting him keeping his hand up for days after getting shunned by Stroud. Several Texans employees and even players were in on the joke, with McNair finally getting five up top from his star QB.

pic.twitter.com/3VxArKxEQm — MLFootball (@MLFootball) December 11, 2025

One has to hand it to McNair for having a sense of humor about the whole thing.

It’s no surprise he was in great spirits to produce and star in such a video. Aside from finally getting the high five from Stroud, the Texans also gifted McNair with a five-game winning streak to improve to 8-5 through Week 14.