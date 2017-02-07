UCLA recruit LaMelo Ball scores 92 points in high school game

College basketball fans already know how good UCLA point guard Lonzo Ball is, but what’s scary is that his youngest brother may be even better.

LaMelo Ball, a sophomore at Chino Hills High School in Southern California and the third of three talented basketball-playing Ball brothers, scored 92 points in his team’s 146-123 win (also reported as 146-120 by some) over Los Osos High School on Tuesday night. What’s not in dispute is how many points Melo scored.

92 points.

92 freaking points.

Melo Ball did it by going 37 of 61, according to a Prep Circuit boxscore. He made 30 2-point baskets, 7 3-pointers, and 11 free throws.

Melo had the opportunity to score more than usual because his brother, LiAngelo, was out with an ankle injury. That gave him the chance to take more shots, and he took advantage.

Melo was also motivated by Chino Hills suffering its first loss of the season, which came to Oak Hill Academy of Virginia, on Saturday.

Melo’s brother, Lonzo, recognized the performance with this tweet:

Well I mean that's one way to bounce back after a loss… I see you lil bro 9️⃣2️⃣ — Lonzo Ball (@ZO2_) February 8, 2017

And even Melo tweeted about his game:

He’s so good some Dodgers and Rams players want to go watch him play:

@JaredGoff16 bro we going to see him next week. — Todd Gurley II (@TG3II) February 8, 2017

This isn’t the first time Melo has gone viral this season; his halfcourt shot in December impressed Steph Curry.

Lonzo is already playing for UCLA, while both younger brothers are committed to the Bruins.

Here are video highlights from Ball’s 92-point game.