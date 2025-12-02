Former All-Star Alek Manoah signs with a new team

Former Toronto Blue Jays ace Alek Manoah is getting another shot to rebuild his career on a major league contract.

Manoah is signing with the Los Angeles Angels, according to multiple reports. ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported that Manoah is receiving an MLB deal worth $1.95 million.

Right-hander Alek Manoah and the Los Angeles Angels are in agreement on a one-year, $1.95 million contract, a source tells ESPN. Manoah, 27, was non-tendered by Atlanta and lands with the Angels on a fully guaranteed big league deal. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) December 2, 2025

Three years ago, the notion that Manoah would end up a reclamation project like this would have seemed ridiculous. In 2022, he posted a 2.24 ERA and made the AL All-Star Team with the Blue Jays, and appeared set to lead their rotation for years to come. He suddenly lost himself in 2023, as his walk rate surged and he became extremely hittable. He then underwent Tommy John surgery in 2024 and has not pitched in the big leagues since.

Manoah turns 28 in January, so he is still young enough to find himself again. His minor league numbers in 2025 were not overwhelmingly impressive, but for less than $2 million, it is a worthwhile gamble for an Angels team that needs pitching. Plus, they have given out contracts like this before.

For his career, Manoah is 29-20 overall with a 3.34 ERA.