Angel Reese responds after being mocked by MLB legend John Kruk

Angel Reese was mocked during the broadcast of an MLB game on Tuesday night, and the Chicago Sky star clearly took note.

Former MLB All-Star and longtime analyst John Kruk cracked a joke about Reese during the NBC Sports Philadelphia broadcast of the Philadelphia Phillies’ game against the Chicago White Sox. The joke was unintentionally set up by play-by-play announcer Tom McCarthy, who mentioned how he turned one of his former high school basketball teammates into a star by missing shots and creating rebound opportunities.

Kruk quipped that there is “someone here in Chicago that does that a lot,” which was an obvious reference to Reese. You can see the video here.

Shortly after the clip surfaced, Reese shared a message on social media that seemed to be aimed at Kruk.

“clout (sic) is one helluva DRUG. like (sic) it really gets to a point,” Reese wrote on X.

Reese also shared a message for her critics on TikTok at around the time the Kruk video gained attention.

Reese has averaged an impressive 12.6 rebounds per game this season, but critics say she pads her stats by getting a lot of “mebounds.” Reese has even filed a trademark for the term, which was coined by trolls.

Reese has raised her shooting percentage quite a bit in recent weeks and is averaging 14.2 points per game on 44.4% shooting. That is a significant improvement from her disastrous start to the season.

For the most part, Reese has embraced the criticism and used it to help grow her popularity. It is probably even better for her brand that she has now made it to MLB broadcasts.