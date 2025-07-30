John Kruk took savage shot at Angel Reese during MLB broadcast

Angel Reese has a reputation for padding her rebound stats by corralling her own missed shots, and a longtime MLB announcer is the latest to take a swipe at the Chicago Sky star over that tendency.

Former MLB All-Star and longtime analyst John Kruk could not resist the opportunity to mock Reese while calling Tuesday night’s game between the Philadelphia Phillies and Chicago White Sox on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The joke was unintentionally set up by play-by-play announcer Tom McCarthy, who took a moment to wish a happy birthday to the wife of one of his former high school basketball teammates.

McCarthy joked that he helped his former teammate become a basketball star by missing so many shots and creating rebound opportunities. That’s when Kruk made an obvious Reese reference.

“I don’t want to say anything but there’s someone here in Chicago that does that a lot. She gets her rebounds, too,” Kruk said.

John Kruk throws a little shade at Angel Reese during the Phillies-White Sox broadcast.



"We'll be getting some tweets about that, I'm sure…" pic.twitter.com/YpGnCFzvGo — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) July 30, 2025

Reese, of course, has been trolled by fans who say she only averages 12.6 rebounds per game because she gets a lot of “mebounds,” which is a term that was coined to describe the way she pads her own stats. Reese has even filed a trademark for the term.

Reese seemed to catch wind of Kruk’s remarks and issue a response via social media.

“clout (sic) is one helluva DRUG. like (sic) it really gets to a point,” Reese wrote on X.

clout is one helluva DRUG. like it really gets to a point. — Angel Reese (@Reese10Angel) July 30, 2025

Reese also shared a message for her critics on TikTok at around the time the Kruk video gained attention.

For what it’s worth, Reese has raised her shooting percentage quite a bit in recent weeks. She is averaging 14.2 points and 12.6 rebounds per game on 44.4% shooting, which is a significant improvement from her disastrous start to the season.