Angels call out Astros’ field conditions after Taylor Ward injury

The Los Angeles Angels let their displeasure be known after Taylor Ward suffered an injury in the outfield during Sunday’s game.

Ward, the veteran Angels outfielder, was in left field for Sunday’s game against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park in Houston, Tex. In the bottom of the eighth inning, Ward was chasing after a sharp flyball hit by Houston’s Ramon Urias and ended up colliding with the out-of-town scoreboard in left.

The scoreboard is made of metal and is not padded. As a result, Ward was bleeding from his face after colliding with it and had to exit the game on a cart. Here is the video of the incident.

A closer angle showed the exact moment that Ward hit the metal scoreboard.

After the game, which the Angels won 3-0, Angels outfielder Jo Adell, who has played in left field before, let loose on the field conditions at Daikin Park.

“He’s doing what he supposed to do,” said Adell of Ward, per Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register. “He’s being aggressive on a play … There should be no out-of-town metal scoreboard anywhere on the baseball field. It’s the big leagues. This s–t is ridiculous.

“A guy goes back to make a play, and he’s got to worry about a metal fence,” Adell added. “That’s crazy. So that’s my honest opinion about it. He did everything he could to make a play, and he gets beat up by something that’s beyond controllable.”

Angels interim manager Ray Montgomery did say after the game that Ward had suffered a cut above his eye and was going for stitches and further evaluation (which does sound like good news, all things considered). But Ward already once suffered a season-ending injury on a hit-by-pitch to the face, and the Angels are clearly upset about a potential recurrence under preventable circumstances on Sunday.