Astros take apparent shot at Yankees via social media

The Houston Astros still have to win two more games to finish off the New York Yankees in the ALCS. However, they’re still feeling confident enough to take an apparent shot at their foe on social media.

The Astros posted a recap video of their Game 2 win on Friday afternoon. What caught people’s attention was the caption: a simple “No excuses, just results.”

This seems to be a pretty clear response to some of the comments made by the Yankees following Thursday’s 3-2 loss. Starting pitcher Luis Severino dismissed the Astros as “lucky,” while manager Aaron Boone seemed to suggest that Aaron Judge was denied a go-ahead home run in the eighth inning because of the Minute Maid Park roof being open. To some critics, these comments felt like the Yankees making excuses for being down 2-0.

The Yankees’ complaints don’t hold a lot of water, and the data does not back them up either. The Astros may as well have some fun with it, though this will age very poorly if they fail to close out the series.