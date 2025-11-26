Dylan Cease signs $210 million contract in free agency

Dylan Cease is the first Major League Baseball player of the offseason to get an enormous payday in free agency.

Cease is signing a 7-year, $210 million contract with the Toronto Blue Jays, according to Jeff Passan of ESPN. The agreement is pending a physical.

Right-hander Dylan Cease and the Toronto Blue Jays are in agreement on a seven-year, $210 million contract, pending a physical, sources tell ESPN. The defending American League champions get one of the best arms on the free agent market. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) November 26, 2025

Cease is coming off a somewhat inconsistent 2025 season with the San Diego Padres, but his track record got him paid anyway. He posted a 4.55 ERA in 32 starts last season, but has a career 3.88 ERA and two top-four finishes in Cy Young voting.

The Blue Jays are clearly serious about making it back to the World Series and going a step further in 2026. Cease should slot near the front of the team’s rotation to go with Kevin Gausman, Shane Bieber, and Trey Yesavage, giving Toronto a very formidable top four. They also shelled out the largest contract to any free agent in franchise history to get it done.

Toronto’s attention may now turn to shortstop Bo Bichette, who is also a free agent. It remains to be seen if spending such a huge sum of money on Cease might impact their chances of keeping Bichette in the fold.