Bryce Harper answers whether Phillies had something on Lance McCullers

If the Philadelphia Phillies had something on Lance McCullers Jr. during Game 3 of the World Series on Tuesday night, Bryce Harper wasn’t about to let the public know it.

Harper was interviewed by FOX’s Tom Verducci after his Phillies beat the Houston Astros 7-0 to take a 2-1 series lead. Verducci asked whether the Phillies had spotted something with McCullers. Harper didn’t give up anything.

“Just thought we had a great approach. We talked about it before the game, just trying to get on him early, trying to get on him often. He’s really good. He’s a really good postseason pitcher as well,” Harper told Verducci.

Unsatisfied, Verducci pressed further and asked about the tips the Phillies seemed to be passing along to each other.

“I think that’s just general conversation,” Harper said. “Just trying to get as much information as we can to each other. And just trying to have the best at-bats we could.”

Harper wasn’t divulging anything, but credit to Verducci for doing his best to pry.

Some Twitter users noticed a difference in McCullers’ leg kick and glove height early in the game. But the Astros pitcher seemed to correct that quickly. The bigger issue could have been that McCullers abandoned his fastball after the second inning, allowing Phillies hitters to narrow their focus to slower pitches.