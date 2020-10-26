Clayton Kershaw sets postseason strikeouts record during strong Game 5 start

The Los Angeles Dodgers are a victory away from winning their first World Series since 1988, and Clayton Kershaw has been a driving force behind their run.

The Dodgers southpaw pitched 5.2 innings for the win in his team’s 4-2 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 5 of the World Series at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas on Sunday night. He allowed two runs on five hits and two walks, while striking out six.

The six strikeouts give Kershaw 207 for his postseason career, which is two more than Justin Verlander’s previous record of 205.

Kershaw breaking Verlander’s record is really proof of how many opportunities the veteran has received to pitch in the postseason. The Dodgers have only missed the playoffs three times since Kershaw joined the club in 2008.

Despite his reputation for struggling in the postseason, Kershaw has gone 4-1 with a 2.93 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 30.2 innings in the 2020 playoffs. This has been the best postseason of his career.