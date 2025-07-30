Craig Counsell had hilarious reaction after opponent hit grand slam

Chicago Cubs manager Craig Counsell had a hilarious reaction after Andrew Vaughn hit a grand slam in Tuesday’s game.

The Milwaukee Brewers were leading the Cubs 5-2 in the bottom of the sixth when Vaughn came to the plate against Ryan Pressly. Pressly had loaded the bases with a walk, but Counsell stuck with him, and Vaughn made him pay by bashing a grand slam. As soon as Vaughn connected, Counsell went to grab the bullpen phone.

Looks like Craig Counsell knew that ball was gone the moment it left the bat.



🎥: @FanDuelSN_WI pic.twitter.com/VOnNElw0Yb — Hunter Baumgardt (@hunterbonair) July 30, 2025

Yep, he knew it was gone the moment it happened.

Despite allowing the grand slam, Pressly remained in the game and got two strikeouts to get out of the inning. But Counsell’s reaction showcased just how aware he was of what had gone wrong. His Cubs lost the game 9-3 against the team he used to manage.

The Brewers took the first two games of the series to grab a 2-game lead over the Cubs for first place in the NL Central.