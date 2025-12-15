Phillies sign former World Series champion

The Philadelphia Phillies are adding a former World Series champion and ALCS MVP to their ranks.

The Phillies are signing former Texas Rangers outfielder Adolis Garcia, according to reports. Baseball reporter Francys Romero said Garcia’s deal is worth $10 million for one year.

BREAKING: Cuban OF Adolis García and the Philadelphia Phillies are finalizing a one-year, $10 million contract, pending a physical, per sources.



Adolis will look to contribute on a contending team and return to his 2023 offensive production, when he was named ALCS MVP. — Francys Romero (@francysromeroFR) December 15, 2025

Garcia put himself on the map in 2023, when he won ALCS MVP on the way to the Rangers’ World Series title. He hit 39 home runs that year, then added eight more in the playoffs. He has struggled to reproduce anything close to that since, and the Rangers opted to move on from him after he hit just .227 with 19 home runs last season. His performance was poor enough that the Rangers simply opted to cut him.

With the Phillies expected to part ways with a former All-Star of their own this season, Garcia may function as a natural replacement. They are betting there is some upside left in the 32-year-old’s bat, and that he might be rejuvenated playing for what they hope will be a contending team.

For his career, Garcia has hit .237 with 141 home runs in 766 games.