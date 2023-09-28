Ex-Nationals All-Star announces his retirement from MLB

One former All-Star pitcher is letting the sun go down on his MLB career.

Veteran MLB reliever Tyler Clippard announced in a post to Instagram on Thursday that he is retiring from baseball. Clippard sentimentally reflected on his 20-year career in pro baseball and said that he was “ready to “turn the page to the next phase of my life.” After issuing his thank-yous, Clippard joked that “I’m ready to play some golf.”

You can see Clippard’s full post below.

Now 38 years old, Clippard was drafted by the New York Yankees in 2003 and made his Major League debut with them in 2007. He then went on to pitch for nine other teams, most notably the Nationals, whom he made two All-Star teams with in 2011 and in 2014. Clippard also won a ring with the Houston Astros in 2017 (as a member of the 40-man roster who did not pitch in the postseason) and helped the United States win a gold medal at the World Baseball Classic that same year.

The bespectacled Clippard, who was unsigned for the 2023 season, finishes his MLB career with a record of 56-48, an ERA of 3.16, 225 career holds, 74 saves, and 956 total strikeouts. The news of Clippard’s retirement comes just weeks after one of his former Nationals teammates decided to retire as well.