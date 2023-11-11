 Skip to main content
Giants bring back former World Series champion as hitting coach

November 11, 2023
by Darryn Albert
A San Francisco Giants cap on top of a glove

Sep 15, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; General view of a San Francisco Giants cap and glove during the ninth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Bob Melvin’s coaching staff in San Francisco will feature a guy with some jewelry.

The Giants announced this week the new hires under their new manager Melvin. In addition to former MLB outfielder Ryan Christenson joining the club as a bench coach and multi-time Giants All-Star (and Wall of Famer) Matt Williams returning to the team as third base coach, another notable figure will be San Francisco’s hitting coach — ex-MLB slugger Pat Burrell.

Nicknamed “Pat The Bat,” Burrell spent most of his playing career with the Philadelphia Phillies (winning the World Series with them in 2008). But Burrell played his final two MLB seasons on the Giants and also won a World Series title with San Francisco in 2010.

Now 47 years old, Burrell has spent time as an MLB scout since retiring as a player. He will be working in conjunction with the incumbent Giants hitting coach Justin Viele and can hopefully bring some of his impeccable sense of fashion to the team along with his batting tips.

