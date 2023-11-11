Giants bring back former World Series champion as hitting coach

Bob Melvin’s coaching staff in San Francisco will feature a guy with some jewelry.

The Giants announced this week the new hires under their new manager Melvin. In addition to former MLB outfielder Ryan Christenson joining the club as a bench coach and multi-time Giants All-Star (and Wall of Famer) Matt Williams returning to the team as third base coach, another notable figure will be San Francisco’s hitting coach — ex-MLB slugger Pat Burrell.

The #SFGiants welcome the following new hires to the 2024 Major League coaching staff under new manager Bob Melvin: Bench Coach – Ryan Christenson

Third Base Coach – Matt Williams

Hitting Coach – Pat Burrell pic.twitter.com/1IAMepVvOo — SFGiants (@SFGiants) November 11, 2023

Nicknamed “Pat The Bat,” Burrell spent most of his playing career with the Philadelphia Phillies (winning the World Series with them in 2008). But Burrell played his final two MLB seasons on the Giants and also won a World Series title with San Francisco in 2010.

Now 47 years old, Burrell has spent time as an MLB scout since retiring as a player. He will be working in conjunction with the incumbent Giants hitting coach Justin Viele and can hopefully bring some of his impeccable sense of fashion to the team along with his batting tips.