Randy Arozarena responds to a heckler with the classiest gesture

A heckler tried to get under Randy Arozarena ’s skin and ended up having a cool souvenir from Sunday’s game between the Detroit Tigers and the Seattle Mariners at Comerica Park in Detroit, Mich.

Trevor Gilmore, who claims to be a professional heckler, shared a photo of a baseball that carried a classy message from Arozarena in response to his heckling.

“Started Chirping @randy_arozarena today at Tigers/Mariners. Second inning he comes out, points to me, and throws me this ball,” Gilmore shared in the caption of his Instagram post.

Meanwhile, here’s what the two-time All-Star Arozarena wrote on the ball: “I don’t speak English! Yell what you want! But I understand you! I don’t care! I love you.”

Randy Arozarena responded to chirps from a fan the best way possible pic.twitter.com/q0xz3CjoNk — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) June 7, 2026

There is something to be said about Arozarena’s great command of the English language — in written form. He does not speak English, but it was clear what he was trying to convey to Gilmore. It was a way to earn a fan, and Arozarena likely gained one in Gilmore, who watched Seattle lose the game, 5-4.

It was also a much lovelier message than what Arozarena said in Spanish months ago after getting snubbed at the plate by Mariners teammate Cal Raleigh during a WBC game.