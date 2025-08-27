Jesus Luzardo bizarrely gets ejected as he is exiting the game

There was not much of a start left for Jesus Luzardo to be ejected from this week.

The Philadelphia Phillies left-hander Luzardo was thrown out of Tuesday’s game against the New York Mets. During the bottom of the fifth inning at Citi Field in Queens, N.Y., Luzardo loaded the bases with no one out.

As Phillies manager Rob Thomson arrived to pull Luzardo from the game, Luzardo gave an earful to home plate umpire Willie Traynor. Luzardo was apparently upset about what he saw as a couple of missed strike calls in the preceding at-bat. Starling Marte drew a walk on a 3-2 count after a couple of borderline pitches to load the bases.

Luzardo appeared to drop some expletives at Traynor, who immediately ejected him from the contest. But Luzardo was headed off the field already, resulting in a bizarre scene during which Luzardo was tossed while walking off the mound. Take a look.

Jesús Luzardo was ejected on his way off the mound pic.twitter.com/OcYxqgcxfX — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) August 27, 2025

Weirdly enough, the ejection worked out in Luzardo’s favor. Phillies reliever Orion Kerkering entered the game and immediately turned a 2-1 Phillies lead into a 5-2 deficit to the Mets after allowing two RBI hits and a sacrifice fly. Thus, Luzardo at least did not have to watch the disaster unfold in person from the dugout.

Luzardo, the former 200-strikeout pitcher, was eventually let off the hook for the loss after Harrison Bader clubbed a two-run home run in the eighth inning to tie the game at 5-5. But the Mets still ended up winning 6-5 on a walkoff single by Brandon Nimmo in the bottom of the ninth inning.

In any case, you never know quite what you are going to get whenever Luzardo is on the mound. On top of getting ejected from a game that he was already leaving, the 27-year-old pitcher has turned to bizarre superstitions before when things are not going his way.