Josh Jung has bat flip of the year on walk-off HR to beat Yankees

Josh Jung made sure to pimp his walk-off winner against the New York Yankees on Monday night.

Jung was the hero for the Texas Rangers versus the Yankees at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Tex. The former All-Star third baseman was up to bat with two outs in the bottom of the 10th inning and the score tied 5-5. Two runners were on base at the time — the ghost runner on second and Rangers teammate Wyatt Langford, whom the Yankees had intentionally walked in order to get to Jung.

Jung made the Yankees pay for that decision, launching a towering walk-off home run on a 1-1 pitch from Yankees reliever Jake Bird. That marked the 11th home run of the year for Jung and gave the Rangers a dramatic 8-5 victory.

After sending the ball into orbit, Jung took some time to admire his work. He carried the bat with him down the first base line, and then, once the ball landed in the stands, flung it skyward for an absolutely picturesque bat flip. Take a look at the video.

Can’t stop watching this Josh Jung bat flip pic.twitter.com/5UmpwzkFgp — Barstool Baseball (@StoolBaseball) August 5, 2025

Here is the full sequence of Jung’s walk-off bomb.

The Yankees intentionally walked Wyatt Langford to get to Josh Jung.



Josh Jung made them pay. #WALKOFF pic.twitter.com/zOx8CmAdvr — MLB (@MLB) August 5, 2025

Langford and Jung are both righty hitters, so it looked like the Yankees simply wanted to avoid pitching to Langford (who had already been on base three times prior to that). But that was certainly one case where the analytics — or whatever you want to attribute that decision to — didn’t pay off.

The Rangers improved to 59-55 with the win as Jung outdid Fernando Tatis Jr. for the bat flip of the year so far. Meanwhile, the Yankees fell to 60-53 and continued on their tailspin after their utterly embarrassing weekend.