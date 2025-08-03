Marlins troll Yankees with fitting song amid series sweep

The Miami Marlins turned to good ol’ Neil Diamond to clown on the New York Yankees during their impressive weekend triumph.

Miami pulled off an improbable three-game series sweep of the Yankees on Sunday with a 7-3 win at LoanDepot Park in Miami, Fla. It marked the sixth consecutive series victory for the Marlins as well as their first-ever three-game sweep of the Yankees in franchise history.

As Sunday’s game was nearing the end, the Marlins decided to have some fun. With the Yankees down to their last three outs entering the top of the ninth inning, “Sweet Caroline” began loudly playing inside the ballpark.

Here is a video.

Marlins are blasting Sweet Caroline as they are three outs away from sweeping the Yankees for the first time in franchise history pic.twitter.com/yM3osdWfOW — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) August 3, 2025

Of course, “Sweet Caroline” is an anthem of the Boston Red Sox, hated rivals of the Yankees. The song plays in the eighth inning of every game at Fenway Park, the home of the Red Sox. Fittingly enough too, the 62-51 Red Sox are now officially ahead of the Yankees in the AL East standings (thanks to the Yankees’ brutal weekend against the Marlins putting them at 60-52).

The Yankees only had themselves to blame for their poor weekend showing, piling on several more embarrassing mental mistakes during the series. As for the Marlins though, they are quickly looking like one of the best stories of the second half. After sitting at a dismal 25-41 in mid-June, Miami is suddenly a .500 team again at 55-55 and they have clawed to within 5.5 games back of a Wild Card spot in the NL.